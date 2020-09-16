Stock Car Scoop: Starting Lineups for Bristol Motor Speedway

All three lineups were revealed for the upcoming NASCAR races at Bristol Motor Speedway this upcoming weekend. Who will lead the field to the green? Find out in the latest edition of Stock Car Scoop.
Frontstretch‘s newest podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also reveals that Daniel Suarez will not return to Gaunt Brothers Racing in 2021 as well as a rising star joining JR Motorsports part-time for the 2021 season.
