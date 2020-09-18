Stock Car Scoop: Sam Mayer Sweeps Thursday at Bristol

Sam Mayer spoiled the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series regulars as he won his first-ever Truck race on Thursday night (Sept. 17) at Bristol Motor Speedway. How did he do it? Find out in the latest edition of Stock Car Scoop.
Frontstretch‘s newest podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also recaps the ARCA Menards Series race at Bristol following the Truck race, as well as this upcoming weekend schedule for Bristol.
