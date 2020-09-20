NASCAR Race Weekend Central
Stock Car Scoop: Kyle Busch’s Lapped Traffic Rant, ‘These Kids Can’t Stay Out Of The Way’

Bryan Nolen September 20, 2020 Bryan Nolen, Cup Series, Featured Content, Stock Car Scoop Leave a comment

It was Kevin Harvick vs. Kyle Busch for the NASCAR Cup Series win at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday night (Sept. 12). In a punch-for-punch battle, Harvick took advantage of lapped traffic late to earn his career-high ninth win of the season. What did the 2020 championship favorite have to say about his performance? Find out in the latest edition of Stock Car Scoop.

Frontstretch‘s newest podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also hears from Busch on his displeasure with lapped cars as well as his thoughts about advancing beyond the Round of 12. Clint Bowyer also gives a short-term outlook on how the next round will play out for him at Stewart-Haas Racing.

