Stock Car Scoop: Lineups for Las Vegas

The starting lineup for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas was announced on Wednesday morning. Who will lead the field to the green flag? Find out in the latest edition of Stock Car Scoop.

Frontstretch‘s newest podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also announces the starting lineups for the Xfinity and Gander RV and Outdoor Truck Series races at Las Vegas this weekend as well as a youngster joining Niece Motorsports in 2021.

