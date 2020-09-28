Stock Car Scoop: 2020 NASCAR Dominance, Drama and Dice-Rolling in Sin City

Share Facebook

There was a surprising winner in victory lane on Sunday night (Sept. 27) following the NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Relive how Kurt Busch eked out his first race win of the 2020 NASCAR season in the South Point 400. The latest edition of Stock Car Scoop breaks down what’s also the first victory for Busch at his hometown track.

Frontstretch‘s newest podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also recaps a full weekend of racing this weekend in Sin City. Take a look back at NASCAR Xfinity and Gander RV & Outdoors Truck series competition while getting the latest NASCAR Playoff updates for each division.

