Frontstretch Podcast: Mediocre Vegas, 2021 Schedule & Ross Chastain Chats Moving to NASCAR Cup

In this week’s edition of the Frontstretch Podcast, Dustin Albino and Mike Neff discuss the lackluster racing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway from last weekend, which saw Kurt Busch hold on for the victory after catching a timely caution during a cycle of green flag pit stops.
With the win, Busch advances to the Round of 8, stealing a spot away from one of his competitors. Albino and Neff give our opinion on what the victory means for the No. 1 team and discuss how Alex Bowman potentially had one slip away and is now sitting on the cutline.
The duo also chat about Joey Logano‘s block on Chase Elliott and the No. 22 making contact with Kyle Busch. With Logano’s enemies adding up, will it cost him a shot at the championship?
Chase Briscoe dominated the NASCAR Xfinity Series race, locking himself into the next round of the playoffs. Albino and Neff give their takes on if Briscoe should go to Cup if an opportunity opens up or if his best option is to stay in Xfinity one more season with the Next-Gen car coming in 2022.
With the 2021 Cup schedule coming out on Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 30), Albino and Neff give their takes on the new additions to the schedule, not being in favor of Indianapolis Motor Speedway moving to the road course as well as the spring race at Bristol Motor Speedway being run on dirt. What about all those road courses!?
Finally, Ross Chastain joins the show to give his outlook for this weekend’s race at Talladega Superspeedway, wanting to win before the end of the season and driving the No. 42 for Chip Ganassi Racing next season.
