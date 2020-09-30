Stock Car Scoop: 2021 Schedule Announcments

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

There was a couple of announcements regarding the 2021 NASCAR schedule on Tuesday afternoon. What were they? Find out in the latest edition of Stock Car Scoop.

Frontstretch‘s newest podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also has news on Chad Knaus as well as the entry lists for all three races at Talladega Superspeedway this upcoming weekend.

Sign up for Stock Car Scoop on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or visit Frontstretch every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.