Stock Car Scoop: 2021 NASCAR Schedule Revealed

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series schedule was announced Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 30). What new tracks were added? What tracks were removed? And where will the sport be racing on dirt for the first time since 1970? Find out in the latest edition of Stock Car Scoop as host Bryan Nolen delves into the long list of changes.

Frontstretch‘s newest podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also reveals the lineups for this weekend’s races at Talladega Superspeedway as well as the weekend schedule.

