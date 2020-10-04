Stock Car Scoop: Winner Denny Hamlin Calls Talladega Controversy ‘A Non-Story’

Share Facebook

Denny Hamlin won the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway (Oct. 4). But the victory didn’t come without some controversy. How did Hamlin deal with the criticism and why does he feel like it’s a “non-story?” Find out what he had to say in the latest edition of Stock Car Scoop.

Frontstretch‘s newest podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also keeps you up to date on the NASCAR playoff standings after Talladega. Host Bryan Nolen also recaps the Xfinity and Gander RV & Outdoors Truck series races held at the track on Saturday afternoon.

Note: After this recording, NASCAR rescinded the double yellow line penalty on Chase Elliott’s No. 9. The penalty was issued to Chris Buescher instead while a similar call on Matt DiBenedetto was allowed to stand.

