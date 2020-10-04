Enterprise and National: Here to serve your company's needs
NASCAR Race Weekend Central

Stock Car Scoop: Winner Denny Hamlin Calls Talladega Controversy ‘A Non-Story’

Bryan Nolen October 4, 2020 Bryan Nolen, Cup Series, Cup Series News, Featured Content, Stock Car Scoop, Truck Series, Xfinity Leave a comment

Denny Hamlin won the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway (Oct. 4). But the victory didn’t come without some controversy. How did Hamlin deal with the criticism and why does he feel like it’s a “non-story?” Find out what he had to say in the latest edition of Stock Car Scoop. 

Frontstretch‘s newest podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also keeps you up to date on the NASCAR playoff standings after Talladega. Host Bryan Nolen also recaps the Xfinity and Gander RV & Outdoors Truck series races held at the track on Saturday afternoon.

Note: After this recording, NASCAR rescinded the double yellow line penalty on Chase Elliott’s No. 9. The penalty was issued to Chris Buescher instead while a similar call on Matt DiBenedetto was allowed to stand.

About Bryan Nolen

Bryan Nolen currently goes to the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail. He would like to be involved in some aspect of Motor Sports after he completes school. He hosts a podcast that is on Apple Podcasts and Google Play called Sports Talk with Bryan and TB and lives in Boise, Idaho. Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen

