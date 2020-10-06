Enterprise and National: Here to serve your company's needs
NASCAR Race Weekend Central
(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Frontstretch Podcast: Chaos in Talladega, Brennan Poole Breaks Down Best Career Finish

In this week’s edition of the Frontstretch PodcastDustin Albino and Mike Neff discuss the chaos at Talladega Superspeedway from this past weekend, which saw Denny Hamlin win his seventh race of the season, though passing below the yellow line to do so.

The duo breakdown the yellow-line rule, after NASCAR penalized drivers four times in the Cup race, including Matt DiBenedetto on the final lap. They also chat why Chase Elliott‘s penalty on the final lap was overturned.

Meanwhile, officiating inconsistency continued with crashes on the final lap: Cup race, no caution. In both the Xfinity Series and Gander RV & Outdoors Series, cautions were flown on the final lap with pileups. What should this rule be? Can’t forget about NBC moving the overtime finish to NBCSN, we discuss that.

Ty Dillon earned Germain Racing its best finish in 12 years of Cup competition, while Justin Haley scored his third consecutive Xfinity win on a superspeedway. In Trucks, Raphael Lessard got his first victory.

Finally, Brennan Poole joins the show to discuss his first top-10 finish at the Cup level, and relives his race in depth, giving an animated first answer!

Dustin joined the Frontstretch team at the beginning of the 2016 season. 2020 marks his sixth full-time season covering the sport that he grew up loving. His dream was to one day be a NASCAR journalist, thus why he attended Ithaca College (Class of 2018) to earn a journalism degree. Since the ripe age of four, he knew he wanted to be a storyteller.

