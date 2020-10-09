Stock Car Scoop: Clint Bowyer Announces 2021 Plans

Share Facebook

Clint Bowyer announced his plans for the 2021 season on Twitter on Thursday, Oct. 8. What will the Emporia, Kan., native be doing? Find out in the latest edition of Stock Car Scoop.

Frontstretch‘s newest podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also has news on Matt DiBenedetto and where he will be racing in 2021, as well as Austin Cindric and where he will be racing in 2021 and in 2022.

