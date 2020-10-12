Enterprise and National: Here to serve your company's needs
(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Stock Car Scoop: Chase Elliott Speaks On His Road Course Supremacy

Bryan Nolen October 12, 2020

Chase Elliott won his fourth consecutive NASCAR Cup Series road course race Sunday afternoon (Oct. 11). He charged back in the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL event, recovering from a loose wheel to advance to the Round of 8 with ease. What is the secret to his success at this type of track? Find out in the latest edition of Stock Car Scoop. 

Frontstretch‘s newest podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also features sound from Kyle Busch. The reigning series champion joined Aric Almirola, Clint Bowyer and Austin Dillon as drivers eliminated from the NASCAR playoffs after the Bank of America ROVAL 400. Finally, there’s a look at the wet and wild NASCAR Xfinity Series race held Saturday afternoon at Charlotte.

