Frontstretch Podcast: Racing in the Rain, AJ Allmendinger Chats Xfinity Victory at ROVAL

Dustin Albino October 13, 2020 Cup Series, Dustin Albino, Featured Content, Mike Neff, Podcast, Xfinity Leave a comment

In this week’s edition of the Frontstretch PodcastDustin Albino and Mike Neff discuss rain racing at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL, as it played a factor in both the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series’ races.

Chase Elliott scored the victory in the Cup race, his fourth straight win on a road course. The duo chat his road course expertise, with 55.5% of his career wins thus far coming while turning left and right.

Meanwhile, the 2019 champion Kyle Busch has been eliminated after the Round of 12. Are there changes needed in the No. 18 camp, and if so what should those changes be? Clint Bowyer, who ran the majority of the second half of the event with no power steering, Austin Dillon and Aric Almirola were also eliminated from championship contention. We give our take on their respective seasons.

On Saturday, the Xfinity Series was the center of attention, competing in a heavy downpour. AJ Allmendinger was the victor, his second of the season. Riley Herbst and Noah Gragson had yet another run in, but the story of the race was the monsoon the drivers competed in, and if the race should have been ran. We have some hot takes on this one.

Finally, Allmendinger joins the show to discuss his win at the ROVAL, if it was safe to race in the rain, happiness with Kaulig Racing and returning to the team in some capacity in 2021.

