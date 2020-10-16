Enterprise and National: Here to serve your company's needs
Stock Car Scoop: Kansas Lineups

The starting lineups were announced for this weekend’s races at Kansas Speedway. Who will lead the field to the green flags? Find out in the latest edition of Stock Car Scoop. 

Frontstretch‘s newest podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also has news on who could be driving the No. 43 in 2021 in the NASCAR Cup Series, as well as the weekend’s television schedule.

Sign up for Stock Car Scoop on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or visit Frontstretch every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

