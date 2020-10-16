Stock Car Scoop: Kansas Lineups

Share Facebook

The starting lineups were announced for this weekend’s races at Kansas Speedway. Who will lead the field to the green flags? Find out in the latest edition of Stock Car Scoop.

Frontstretch‘s newest podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also has news on who could be driving the No. 43 in 2021 in the NASCAR Cup Series, as well as the weekend’s television schedule.

