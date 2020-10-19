Stock Car Scoop: Joey Logano Speaks After Kansas Win, ‘100% of Our Time to Phoenix’

Joey Logano won for the third time this season in the NASCAR Cup Series in Sunday’s (Oct. 18) Hollywood Casino 400. Logano held off Kevin Harvick to clinch his third spot in the Championship 4 in the last five seasons. So how does this surprise victory set up Logano for a potential title run in three weeks? Find out what he had to say about the newfound momentum in the latest edition of Stock Car Scoop.

Frontstretch‘s newest podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also has an update on the Cup standings after their first race in the Round of 8. Host Bryan Nolen also recaps this weekend’s full slate of action at Kansas Speedway.

