Ever wonder how race teams get great rental car rates? Now you can, too! Find out more

Enterprise and National: Here to serve your company's needs
NASCAR Race Weekend Central
(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Frontstretch Podcast: Hailie Deegan Talks Truck Debut

Dustin Albino October 21, 2020 Cup Series, Dustin Albino, Featured Content, Mike Neff, Podcast, Truck Series, Xfinity Leave a comment

In this week’s edition of the Frontstretch PodcastDustin Albino and Mike Neff discuss their continued frustration with the 550-horsepower NASCAR Cup Series package. In Sunday’s Cup race at Kansas Speedway, Kevin Harvick trailed Joey Logano for over 40 laps and was never able to pass for the lead, though clearly having the quicker racecar.

The duo chats about the new way of racing: blocking, as Logano did a masterful job and clinched his spot in the Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway.

Meanwhile, Chase Briscoe dominated the Xfinity Series race, securing his spot for Phoenix. He continued to have a winning week, as he was announced the driver of the No. 14 car for Stewart-Haas Racing in 2021. The duo also digs into the violent wreck that occurred, as Justin Allgaier turned Anthony Alfredo while racing on the apron. How avoidable was the incident?

In the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, Brett Moffitt picked up his first win of the season, punching his ticket to the championship race at Phoenix. At the same time, many eyes were on Hailie Deegan, who made her series debut.

Silly season is in full swing, as Kyle Larson has been reinstated by NASCAR effective Jan. 1, 2021, and is linked to Hendrick Motorsports. Erik Jones will pilot the No. 43 Chevrolet at Richard Petty Motorsports, and Justin Haley will return for a third full-time Xfinity season with Kaulig Racing.

Finally, Deegan joins the show to relive lessons learned from her first Truck start, being a Ford Performance development driver and having the final say in her career.

Make sure to leave us a rating, review and subscribe to the Frontstretch Podcast: iTunes

Support Frontstretch on Patreon
Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter
I agree to have my personal information transfered to AWeber ( more information )
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.

Tags

About Dustin Albino

Dustin Albino
Dustin joined the Frontstretch team at the beginning of the 2016 season. 2020 marks his sixth full-time season covering the sport that he grew up loving. His dream was to one day be a NASCAR journalist, thus why he attended Ithaca College (Class of 2018) to earn a journalism degree. Since the ripe age of four, he knew he wanted to be a storyteller.

Leave a Reply

We're glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Comment Policy | Privacy Policy | © Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.