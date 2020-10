Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

NASCAR silly season had huge news on Monday afternoon (Oct. 19). What driver has officially been reinstated for the 2021 season? Which driver will be replacing Clint Bowyer in the No. 14 car in 2021? Find out in the latest edition of Stock Car Scoop.

Sign up for Stock Car Scoop on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or visit Frontstretch every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.