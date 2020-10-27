Stock Car Scoop: Truck, Xfinity Texas Recaps

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series and Xfinity Series battled it out at Texas Motor Speedway this past weekend. Who took home the victories? Find out in the latest edition of Stock Car Scoop.

Frontstretch‘s newest podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also gets you up to date on the Cup Series race from Texas as well as William Byron‘s new crew chief for 2021.

Sign up for Stock Car Scoop on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or visit Frontstretch every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.