Frontstretch Podcast: Matt Tifft on New Cup Team

Dustin Albino October 29, 2020

In this week’s edition of the Frontstretch PodcastDustin Albino and Mike Neff discuss a long weekend of racing at Texas Motor Speedway that saw Kyle Busch score his first NASCAR Cup Series victory of the season, 77 hours after the green flag was thrown.

Why was this an emotional win for Busch, who now has at least one victory in each of the past 16 seasons? He held of Martin Truex Jr., who was in need of a victory after receiving a 20-point penalty prior the race. Meanwhile, Christopher Bell had his best result of the season, scoring Leavine Family Racing’s top finish at an intermediate track.

In the Xfinity Series race, Noah Gragson lost the lead on the final corner of the last lap, losing out on an automatic berth to the championship race. Justin Allgaier and Ross Chastain‘s rivalry continued, as Chastain turned left on a restart, triggering a four-car pileup.

Tempers flared in the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race, seeing Ben Rhodes seemingly intentionally wreck Christian Eckes. But even a rash of late-race restarts couldn’t stop Sheldon Creed from punching his ticket to Phoenix Raceway.

Off the track, Albino and Neff dive into Kyle Larson returning to the Cup Series, hired by Hendrick Motorsports to drive the No. 5 in 2021. More Hendrick news: championship-winning crew chief Rudy Fugle will lead William Byron‘s No. 24 team next season.

Finally, Matt Tifft joins the podcast to discuss his role in the new purchase of a Cup charter with BJ McLeod, why it’s the right time to enter the sport from an ownership standpoint entering the 2020 season and wanting to be around for 20-30 years.

Dustin Albino

Dustin Albino
Dustin joined the Frontstretch team at the beginning of the 2016 season. 2020 marks his sixth full-time season covering the sport that he grew up loving.

