Stock Car Scoop: Kyle Busch Finally Wins at Texas, a Race That Finally Finished

The NASCAR Cup Series’ race at Texas Motor Speedway was finally completed on Wednesday night (Oct. 28), and it was Kyle Busch with his first victory of the season. What did Rowdy have to say about the victory and breaking his 33-race winless drought? Find out in the latest edition of Stock Car Scoop.

Frontstretch‘s newest podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also gets you up to date on the playoff standings, as well as Kyle Larson joining Hendrick Motorsports in 2021.

