Stock Car Scoop: Martinsville Mayhem Leads To NASCAR Championship 4 Surprises

Chase Elliott said Sunday’s win at Martinsville (Nov. 1) was the biggest win of his career. It was also the crowning achievement on three exceptional races at the paperclip-shaped oval, producing a long list of Championship 4 surprises. What else did Elliott have to say after his Cup Series triumph? Find out in the latest edition of Stock Car Scoop.

Frontstretch‘s newest podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also features reaction from Martin Truex Jr. as well as Kevin Harvick. The drivers talk about their Sunday afternoon at the paperclip and why they fell short of a title bid. Host Bryan Nolen also recaps a wild weekend of competition in both Xfinity and Gander RV & Outdoor Trucks.

