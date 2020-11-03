Ever wonder how race teams get great rental car rates? Now you can, too! Find out more.

(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Frontstretch Podcast: Clint Bowyer Reflects on NASCAR Career, Move to Broadcast Booth

Dustin Albino November 3, 2020 Cup Series, Dustin Albino, Featured Content, Mike Neff, Podcast, Truck Series, Xfinity Leave a comment

In this week’s edition of the Frontstretch PodcastDustin Albino and Mike Neff discuss the penultimate weekend of the season at Martinsville Speedway, which saw Chase Elliott win his way into the Championship 4 in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Meanwhile, nine-time winner and regular season champion Kevin Harvick was eliminated from the postseason. The duo dives into the current playoff format, if it’s fair and why it’s the best rendition of the playoff system.

Late in the Cup race, Denny Hamlin was also in trouble, and his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Erik Jones was told not to pass the No. 11. The duo explains why NASCAR’s lack of a call was the right one.

In the Xfinity Series race, Harrison Burton won his second consecutive race, building confidence for 2021. Championship hopefuls Noah Gragson and Ross Chastain were both eliminated after having mixed results in the Round of 8.

Grant Enfinger won the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race, securing a spot into the championship battle. Regular season champion Austin Hill was bounced from the playoffs, as was 2019 champion Matt Crafton. Were either of these drastic upsets? Post-race, Ben Rhodes said he received insults before and after the event because of how he’s raced of late, so does there need to be a change, or should the fifth-year driver continue to be ultra aggressive on the track?

Finally, Clint Bowyer joins the show to reflect on his NASCAR career, his move to the FOX Sports broadcast booth, coming close to the 2012 championship, among other fun topics.

