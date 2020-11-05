Stock Car Scoop: Lineups for Phoenix

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

All three lineups were revealed for this weekend’s season finales at Phoenix Raceway. Who will lead the field to the green? Find out in the latest edition of Stock Car Scoop.

Frontstretch‘s newest podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also has news on an Xfinity Series regular returning to his ride in 2021 as well as a Cup Series team providing two cars to the Xfinity Series in 2021.

Sign up for Stock Car Scoop on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or visit Frontstretch every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.