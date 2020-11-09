Stock Car Scoop: Chase Elliott Wins 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Championship

Share Facebook

Chase Elliott won his first NASCAR Cup Series Championship on Sunday afternoon (Nov. 8) in Phoenix by winning the 2020 Season Finale 500. He beat Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, and Denny Hamlin to take charge in his first Championship 4. What did Elliott have to say after the race? Hear from him in the latest edition of Stock Car Scoop.

Frontstretch‘s newest podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also has audio from Jimmie Johnson as the seven-time champion retired from full-time competition on Sunday afternoon. Host Bryan Nolen will also recap the sport’s Xfinity and Gander RV & Outdoor Truck series races from Friday night and Saturday afternoon.

