Ever wonder how race teams get great rental car rates? Now you can, too! Find out more.

Enterprise and National: Here to serve your company's needs
NASCAR Race Weekend Central
(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Stock Car Scoop: Chase Elliott Wins 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Championship

Bryan Nolen November 9, 2020 Bryan Nolen, Cup Series, Featured Content, News, Stock Car Scoop, Truck Series, Xfinity Leave a comment

Chase Elliott won his first NASCAR Cup Series Championship on Sunday afternoon (Nov. 8) in Phoenix by winning the 2020 Season Finale 500. He beat Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, and Denny Hamlin to take charge in his first Championship 4. What did Elliott have to say after the race? Hear from him in the latest edition of Stock Car Scoop. 

Frontstretch‘s newest podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also has audio from Jimmie Johnson as the seven-time champion retired from full-time competition on Sunday afternoon. Host Bryan Nolen will also recap the sport’s Xfinity and Gander RV & Outdoor Truck series races from Friday night and Saturday afternoon.

Sign up for Stock Car Scoop on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or visit Frontstretch every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Support Frontstretch on Patreon
Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter
I agree to have my personal information transfered to AWeber ( more information )
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.

Tags

About Bryan Nolen

Avatar
Bryan Nolen currently goes to the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail. He would like to be involved in some aspect of Motor Sports after he completes school. He hosts a podcast that is on Apple Podcasts and Google Play called Sports Talk with Bryan and TB and lives in Boise, Idaho. Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen

Leave a Reply

We're glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Comment Policy | Privacy Policy | © Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.