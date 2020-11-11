Ever wonder how race teams get great rental car rates? Now you can, too! Find out more.

Enterprise and National: Here to serve your company's needs
NASCAR Race Weekend Central
(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Frontstretch Podcast: Sheldon Creed Relives Winning Truck Championship

Dustin Albino November 11, 2020 Cup Series, Dustin Albino, Featured Content, Mike Neff, Podcast, Truck Series, Xfinity Leave a comment

In this week’s edition of the Frontstretch PodcastDustin Albino and Mike Neff discuss NASCAR’s championship weekend at Phoenix Raceway, which saw the youth movement takeover the sport.

Chase Elliott became the third youngest Cup Series champion, dominating the race after starting in the back. The duo discusses what this means for Elliott’s confidence level, as he’s proven he can win in pressure scenarios, two weeks in a row.

Meanwhile, Brad Keselowski‘s pit crew arguably cost him a shot at the championship, with three bad stops. Joey Logano was quick early but fell off late, while Denny Hamlin came up short again.

Oh, yeah, it was Jimmie Johnson‘s final race as a full-time NASCAR driver, so the duo discusses some of its favorite moments from the seven-time champion’s career, along with his top-five run on Sunday. Don’t forget about Clint Bowyer and Matt Kenseth, both of whom are likely done with full-time competition.

Austin Cindric won the Xfinity Series champion, edging ahead of Justin Allgaier on a late-race restart. Justin Haley continued to overachieve, finishing third in the championship standings, as Chase Briscoe had a frustrating race, his nine-win season ending with fourth in points.

In the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race, Sheldon Creed used a late caution to take fresh tires, catapulting him from ninth to the lead in one lap, hanging on for the final lap to win the championship. However, his GMS Racing teammate Brett Moffitt sounded off on crew chief Chad Norris, so we discuss if that was fair or foul.

Finally, Creed joins the show to relive winning the championship, if it’s sunk in and why it’s important to take his time moving up the NASCAR divisions.

Make sure to leave us a rating, review and subscribe to the Frontstretch PodcastiTunes

Support Frontstretch on Patreon
Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter
I agree to have my personal information transfered to AWeber ( more information )
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.

Tags

About Dustin Albino

Dustin Albino
Dustin joined the Frontstretch team at the beginning of the 2016 season. 2020 marks his sixth full-time season covering the sport that he grew up loving. His dream was to one day be a NASCAR journalist, thus why he attended Ithaca College (Class of 2018) to earn a journalism degree. Since the ripe age of four, he knew he wanted to be a storyteller.

Leave a Reply

We're glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Comment Policy | Privacy Policy | © Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.