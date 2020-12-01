Stock Car Scoop: Corey Lajoie’s New Ride for 2021

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Corey Lajoie announced his plans for the 2021 season on Nov. 30 Who will the former Go Fas Racing driver be driving for in 2021 in the NASCAR Cup Series? Find out in the latest edition of Stock Car Scoop.

Frontstretch‘s newest podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also will reveal which former driver is heading down to the Camping World Truck Series as well as a Truck regular going part time in 2021.

Sign up for Stock Car Scoop on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or visit Frontstretch every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.