#21: Myatt Snider, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro TaxSlayer, Wins the pole for the NASCAR Racing Experience 300.

Stock Car Scoop: NASCAR Schedule Changes

Bryan Nolen December 14, 2020 Bryan Nolen, Cup Series News, Featured Content, Stock Car Scoop, Xfinity News Leave a comment

NASCAR has already announced some schedule changes for the 2021 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Which race is losing a date and which race is adding a date? Find out in the latest edition of Stock Car Scoop. 

Frontstretch‘s newest podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also will reveal which team will go to two cars in the Xfinity Series in 2021, as well as news on Myatt Snider moving full time in 2021.

Sign up for Stock Car Scoop on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or visit Frontstretch every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

