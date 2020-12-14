Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Frontstretch Stock Car Scoop: NASCAR Schedule Changes Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 3:24 Share Share Link Embed ' class="input-embed input-embed-271542"/>

NASCAR has already announced some schedule changes for the 2021 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Which race is losing a date and which race is adding a date? Find out in the latest edition of Stock Car Scoop.

Frontstretch‘s newest podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also will reveal which team will go to two cars in the Xfinity Series in 2021, as well as news on Myatt Snider moving full time in 2021.

Sign up for Stock Car Scoop on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or visit Frontstretch every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.