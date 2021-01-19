Frontstretch Stock Car Scoop: New Drivers Entering Daytona 500 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 3:46 Share Share Link Embed ' class="input-embed input-embed-274751"/>

Two NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers recently announced they will be attempting to make their first Daytona 500 start. Who are these two drivers? Find out in the latest edition of Stock Car Scoop.

Frontstretch‘s podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also will reveal which former Camping World Truck Series driver is coming to drive in three road course Xfinity races and a what famous musician is entering NASCAR as a co-owner in the NASCAR Cup Series.

