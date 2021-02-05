Frontstretch Frontstretch Podcast: New Year Brings New Beginnings Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 46:07 Share Share Link Embed ' class="input-embed input-embed-576406"/>

Welcome to the revamped Frontstretch Podcast! Davey Segal and a rotating host of other Frontstretch Staff will be with you all season long, bringing you news, analysis, discussion, interviews and more from the world of NASCAR.

To kick off 2021, Davey and the incomparable Mike Neff chat about what was a busy off-season, with the theme being “new.” From new venues on the schedule, new team and ownership entering the sport to new faces in new places, there’s a lot of freshness that NASCAR is presented with this year.

Davey then chats with Cup Series Rookie of the Year contender Anthony Alfredo regarding realistic expectations at Front Row Motorsports, the big challenges he’s expecting to face in his rookie year, reliving his days as a fan at Daytona and now gearing up to make his Cup debut in the Great American Race and much more.

Neff and Davey then preview the Busch Clash at Daytona, and give their thoughts on the event running on the road course instead of the oval. Lastly, the two give some predictions and present some hypothetical bets (gamble responsibly, people!) for the exhibition event.