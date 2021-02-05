Ever wonder how race teams get great rental car rates? Now you can, too! Find out more.

Enterprise and National: Here to serve your company's needs
NASCAR Race Weekend Central
(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Frontstretch Podcast: New Year Brings New Beginnings

Davey Segal February 5, 2021 Cup Series, Davey Segal, Mike Neff, Multimedia, News, Podcast Leave a comment

Frontstretch
Frontstretch Podcast: New Year Brings New Beginnings
/

Welcome to the revamped Frontstretch Podcast! Davey Segal and a rotating host of other Frontstretch Staff will be with you all season long, bringing you news, analysis, discussion, interviews and more from the world of NASCAR.

To kick off 2021, Davey and the incomparable Mike Neff chat about what was a busy off-season, with the theme being “new.” From new venues on the schedule, new team and ownership entering the sport to new faces in new places, there’s a lot of freshness that NASCAR is presented with this year.

Davey then chats with Cup Series Rookie of the Year contender Anthony Alfredo regarding realistic expectations at Front Row Motorsports, the big challenges he’s expecting to face in his rookie year, reliving his days as a fan at Daytona and now gearing up to make his Cup debut in the Great American Race and much more.

Neff and Davey then preview the Busch Clash at Daytona, and give their thoughts on the event running on the road course instead of the oval. Lastly, the two give some predictions and present some hypothetical bets (gamble responsibly, people!) for the exhibition event.

Support Frontstretch on Patreon

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.

Tags

About Davey Segal

Avatar
Davey joined the site prior to the 2017 season and currently serves as a multimedia editor and reporter. He authors the bi-weekly column "Fire on Fridays" and spearheads Frontstretchs video content. He's covered the ARCA Menards Series East and West extensively for NASCAR.com and currently serves as a production assistant for NBC Sports Washington.

Leave a Reply

We're glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Comment Policy | Privacy Policy | © Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.
Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

I’m not interested, don't show this again