Stock Car Scoop: 2021 Busch Clash Preview

On the Monday, Feb. 8 edition of Frontstretch.com’s Stock Car Scoop, Bryan Nolen is joined by Adam Cheek to preview the first race of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season: The Busch Clash at Daytona. Bryan and Adam discuss NASCAR’s decision to move the Clash from the oval to the road course and whether fans should care about driver eligibility for the exhibition race. Who will be the main contenders to snatch the first trophy of 2021?

