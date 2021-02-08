Ever wonder how race teams get great rental car rates? Now you can, too! Find out more.

Enterprise and National: Here to serve your company's needs
NASCAR Race Weekend Central
(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Stock Car Scoop: 2021 Busch Clash Preview

Bryan Nolen February 8, 2021 Adam Cheek, Bryan Nolen, Cup Series, Cup Series News, Featured Content, News, Stock Car Scoop 1 Comment

Frontstretch
Stock Car Scoop: 2021 Busch Clash Preview
/

On the Monday, Feb. 8 edition of Frontstretch.com’s Stock Car Scoop, Bryan Nolen is joined by Adam Cheek to preview the first race of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season: The Busch Clash at Daytona. Bryan and Adam discuss NASCAR’s decision to move the Clash from the oval to the road course and whether fans should care about driver eligibility for the exhibition race. Who will be the main contenders to snatch the first trophy of 2021?

Sign up for Stock Car Scoop on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or visit Frontstretch every Monday and Friday throughout the year.

Support Frontstretch on Patreon

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.

Tags

About Bryan Nolen

Avatar
Bryan Nolen currently goes to the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail. He would like to be involved in some aspect of Motor Sports after he completes school. He hosts a podcast that is on Apple Podcasts and Google Play called Sports Talk with Bryan and TB and lives in Boise, Idaho. Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen

One comment

  1. Avatar
    Jo
    February 8, 2021 at 11:03 am

    Sorry, can’t be bothered to watch video. There is not 5 minutes worth of analysis to be had about this race. We know who should win. Only a fluke will prevent that. And you can’t predict a fluke.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

We're glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Comment Policy | Privacy Policy | © Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.
Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

I’m not interested, don't show this again