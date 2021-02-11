Frontstretch Frontstretch Podcast: Justin Marks on Trackhouse's Vision, Daytona 500 Preview Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 46:01 Share Share Link Embed ' class="input-embed input-embed-739320"/>

Among the new teams debuting in 2021 is Trackhouse Racing. It was former driver Justin Marks’ vision and passion that sparked this idea, coming to fruition ahead of the “Great American Race” at Daytona International Speedway.

Marks joins Davey Segal on the podcast this week to dive deeper into his vision for Trackhouse, including why Daniel Suarez was the driver he wanted, how Pitbull became involved and invested with the team, realistic expectations for the team this year, the plan moving forward and what the emotions will be when the car takes the green for the Daytona 500.

Davey also welcomes on Frontstretch Majority Owner Tom Bowles for a Daytona 500 preview and the 2021 season overall. The two discuss Denny Hamlin‘s chances of going for history and three wins in a row at the 500, some sure-fire bets for the race and more.