Stock Car Scoop: Will Daytona 500 Start Time Be Moved Up?

More than 10 hours after the 2021 Daytona 500 began, Michael McDowell outlasted a five-plus hour rain delay to score his first career victory. But would the delay have even happened with a start time at Daytona International Speedway of 1 p.m. ET instead of 2:30?

Bryan Nolen is joined by Frontstretch reporter Adam Cheek to discuss whether NASCAR needs to consider changing its race scheduling after back-to-back lengthy rain delays at Daytona over the last two seasons. Also, where does McDowell’s victory rank among the all-time upsets in the Great American Race? Join them for quick, hard-hitting analysis and a full recap of NASCAR’s Super Bowl to start the year.

