Ever wonder how race teams get great rental car rates? Now you can, too! Find out more.

Enterprise and National: Here to serve your company's needs
NASCAR Race Weekend Central
Michael McDowell Daytona 500 Trophy (Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)
(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Stock Car Scoop: Will Daytona 500 Start Time Be Moved Up?

Bryan Nolen February 15, 2021 Adam Cheek, Bryan Nolen, Cup Series, Stock Car Scoop 2 Comments

Frontstretch
Stock Car Scoop: Will Daytona 500 Start Time Be Moved Up?
/

More than 10 hours after the 2021 Daytona 500 began, Michael McDowell outlasted a five-plus hour rain delay to score his first career victory. But would the delay have even happened with a start time at Daytona International Speedway of 1 p.m. ET instead of 2:30?

Bryan Nolen is joined by Frontstretch reporter Adam Cheek to discuss whether NASCAR needs to consider changing its race scheduling after back-to-back lengthy rain delays at Daytona over the last two seasons. Also, where does McDowell’s victory rank among the all-time upsets in the Great American Race? Join them for quick, hard-hitting analysis and a full recap of NASCAR’s Super Bowl to start the year.

Sign up for Stock Car Scoop on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or visit Frontstretch every Monday and Friday throughout the year.

Support Frontstretch on Patreon

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.

Tags

About Bryan Nolen

Avatar
Bryan Nolen currently goes to the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail. He would like to be involved in some aspect of Motor Sports after he completes school. He hosts a podcast that is on Apple Podcasts and Google Play called Sports Talk with Bryan and TB and lives in Boise, Idaho. Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen

2 comments

  1. Avatar
    Bill B
    February 15, 2021 at 7:31 am

    They damn well should, but they won’t.

    Reply
  2. Avatar
    janice
    February 15, 2021 at 7:59 am

    any idiot with a cell phone could see weather was going to be factor. they came on at noon and skies were blue and bright. they should had pushed the start up, get rid of idiotic 2+ hr pre-race show and race. they could of had most of that race ran before they weather turned sour.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

We're glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Comment Policy | Privacy Policy | © Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.
Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

I’m not interested, don't show this again