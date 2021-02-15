Stock Car Scoop: Will Daytona 500 Start Time Be Moved Up?

More than 10 hours after the 2021 Daytona 500 began, Michael McDowell outlasted a five-plus hour rain delay to score his first career victory. But would the delay have even happened with a start time at Daytona International Speedway of 1 p.m. ET instead of 2:30?
Bryan Nolen is joined by Frontstretch reporter Adam Cheek to discuss whether NASCAR needs to consider changing its race scheduling after back-to-back lengthy rain delays at Daytona over the last two seasons. Also, where does McDowell’s victory rank among the all-time upsets in the Great American Race? Join them for quick, hard-hitting analysis and a full recap of NASCAR’s Super Bowl to start the year.
They damn well should, but they won’t.
any idiot with a cell phone could see weather was going to be factor. they came on at noon and skies were blue and bright. they should had pushed the start up, get rid of idiotic 2+ hr pre-race show and race. they could of had most of that race ran before they weather turned sour.