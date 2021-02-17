Ever wonder how race teams get great rental car rates? Now you can, too! Find out more.

Enterprise and National: Here to serve your company's needs
NASCAR Race Weekend Central
Austin Cindric wins at Daytona
(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Frontstretch Podcast: Austin Cindric’s Title Defense Begins, McDowell’s 500 Upset

Davey Segal February 17, 2021 Cup Series, Davey Segal, Featured Content, Multimedia, Podcast, Xfinity 1 Comment

Frontstretch
Frontstretch Podcast: Austin Cindric's Title Defense Begins, McDowell's 500 Upset
/

Fresh off his season-opening victory at Daytona International Speedway, reigning NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Austin Cindric joins Davey Segal this week to chat about his title defense, some wacky (but cool) stats he holds at Daytona, making his first NASCAR Cup Series start in the Daytona 500, the jaw-dropping last-lap crash he was involved in as well as what he wants to accomplish in his road to defending the Xfinity Series crown. Plus, Cindric shares some stories of his ice racing escapades in Sweden.

Kyle Souza also joins Davey to discuss the Great American Race and the upset victory by Michael McDowell. The two discuss what this means for McDowell’s career and Front Row Motorsports as an organization, when and why the vibe of the race changed and whether the start time for the race should change. The two also preview this weekend’s Daytona Road Course event and provide some bets they like for the week.

Support Frontstretch on Patreon

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.

Tags

About Davey Segal

Avatar
Davey is in his fifth season with Frontstretch and currently serves as a multimedia editor and reporter. He authors the "NASCAR Mailbox" column, spearheads the site's video content and hosts the Frontstretch Podcast weekly. He's covered the K&N Pro Series and ARCA extensively for NASCAR.com and currently serves as an associate producer for SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and production assistant for NBC Sports Washington.

One comment

  1. Avatar
    U64387
    February 18, 2021 at 6:37 am

    One season does not a winner make…

    Reply

Leave a Reply

We're glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Comment Policy | Privacy Policy | © Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.
Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

I’m not interested, don't show this again