Frontstretch Podcast: Austin Cindric’s Title Defense Begins, McDowell’s 500 Upset

Fresh off his season-opening victory at Daytona International Speedway, reigning NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Austin Cindric joins Davey Segal this week to chat about his title defense, some wacky (but cool) stats he holds at Daytona, making his first NASCAR Cup Series start in the Daytona 500, the jaw-dropping last-lap crash he was involved in as well as what he wants to accomplish in his road to defending the Xfinity Series crown. Plus, Cindric shares some stories of his ice racing escapades in Sweden.

Kyle Souza also joins Davey to discuss the Great American Race and the upset victory by Michael McDowell. The two discuss what this means for McDowell’s career and Front Row Motorsports as an organization, when and why the vibe of the race changed and whether the start time for the race should change. The two also preview this weekend’s Daytona Road Course event and provide some bets they like for the week.