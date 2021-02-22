Ever wonder how race teams get great rental car rates? Now you can, too! Find out more.

Chase Elliott has been snake-bitten of late (Photo: NASCAR Media/Getty Images)

Stock Car Scoop: Who Does Chase Elliott Have To Blame For Losing Daytona?

Bryan Nolen February 22, 2021

As the laps wound down Sunday (Feb. 21), Chase Elliott was in position to win his fifth consecutive road course race at Daytona International Speedway. That’s until both rain and late-race carnage came to the track, flipping around a dominant performance on this road course into a disastrous ending in mere minutes.

Why did Elliott not get the job done? And who’s to blame for a race that slipped away from him in the closing laps?

Bryan Nolen is joined by Frontstretch reporter Adam Cheek for the latest post-race edition of Stock Car Scoop. They discuss Elliott’s failure to go five-for-five and what the biggest takeaways were from the first NASCAR Cup Series road course race of 2021. Cheek also gives his thoughts on Christopher Bell and how he’ll be able to translate momentum from a maiden Cup victory to the rest of his first year running for Joe Gibbs Racing.

