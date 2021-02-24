Frontstretch Podcast: Ty Gibbs Talks Breakthrough Xfinity Win, Bell Earns First Cup Victory

Ever wonder how race teams get great rental car rates? Now you can, too! Find out more.
Ty Gibbs Celebrates in Victory Lane 2021 Daytona Road Xfinity, Photo Nigel Kinrade Photography

(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Ty Gibbs made history at Daytona International Speedway, becoming the sixth driver to ever win in their Xfinity Series debut and the first to do so with no prior national series experience. Not too shabby for an 18-year-old, right?

Gibbs joins Davey Segal this week to discuss his breakthrough victory with Joe Gibbs Racing, how he celebrated, what the immediate future holds for him in 2021 and more.

Michael Massie also joins to discuss Christopher Bell‘s first career victory in the Cup Series at the Daytona road course, including whether Chase Elliott gave the race away in the closing stages. Plus, the two share some of their favorite bets for this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway and analyze the prospect of three first-time winners in a row.

Davey is in his fifth season with Frontstretch and currently serves as a multimedia editor and reporter. He authors the "NASCAR Mailbox" column, spearheads the site's video content and hosts the Frontstretch Podcast weekly. He's covered the K&N Pro Series and ARCA extensively for NASCAR.com and currently serves as an associate producer for SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and production assistant for NBC Sports Washington.

