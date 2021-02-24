Frontstretch Frontstretch Podcast: Ty Gibbs Talks Breakthrough Xfinity Win, Bell Earns First Cup Victory Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 47:01 Share Share Link Embed ' class="input-embed input-embed-1061016"/>

Ty Gibbs made history at Daytona International Speedway, becoming the sixth driver to ever win in their Xfinity Series debut and the first to do so with no prior national series experience. Not too shabby for an 18-year-old, right?

Gibbs joins Davey Segal this week to discuss his breakthrough victory with Joe Gibbs Racing, how he celebrated, what the immediate future holds for him in 2021 and more.

Michael Massie also joins to discuss Christopher Bell‘s first career victory in the Cup Series at the Daytona road course, including whether Chase Elliott gave the race away in the closing stages. Plus, the two share some of their favorite bets for this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway and analyze the prospect of three first-time winners in a row.

