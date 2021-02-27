Stock Car Scoop: Homestead-Miami Speedway Previews

Frontstretch‘s Bryan Nolen previews the NASCAR Xfinity and Cup series races at Homestead-Miami Speedway and gets you up to date on the start times of all three races, stage lengths, starting lineups and more.
Nolen will also recap you on the Camping World Truck Series race from a week ago and get you ready for next week’s Truck race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Sign up for Stock Car Scoop on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or visit Frontstretch every Monday and Friday throughout the year.
Bryan Nolen currently goes to the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail. He would like to be involved in some aspect of Motor Sports after he completes school. He hosts a podcast that is on Apple Podcasts and Google Play called Sports Talk with Bryan and TB and lives in Boise, Idaho.
Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen