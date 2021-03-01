Frontstretch Stock Car Scoop: The NASCAR Fallout From Noah Gragson and David Starr at Homestead Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 3:30 Share Share Link Embed ' class="input-embed input-embed-1061380"/>

NASCAR didn’t have three first-time winners in its first three Cup races for 2021… but it came close at Homestead-Miami Speedway. William Byron won just his second Cup race ever Sunday (Feb. 28), his first with new crew chief Rudy Fugle just three races into their new partnership. Why has Fugle made such an impact so quickly with his young driver at Hendrick Motorsports?

Bryan Nolen is joined by Frontstretch reporter Adam Cheek for the latest post-race edition of Stock Car Scoop. The duo debates what the difference maker is for Byron with Fugle atop the pit box instead of Chad Knaus.

Bryan and Adam will also discuss the NASCAR Xfinity Series incident from Saturday afternoon in which Noah Gragson looked like he was going to cruise to victory until David Starr cut a tire and hit the wall right in front of him. With nowhere to go, Gragson plowed right into the back of the No. 13, ruining both driver’s days with a handful of laps left in the race.

Once Gragson emerged from the infield care center, he didn’t mince words and openly criticized Starr. Who was in the right? Our dynamic duo discusses the fallout.

