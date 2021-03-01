NASCAR didn’t have three first-time winners in its first three Cup races for 2021… but it came close at Homestead-Miami Speedway. William Byron won just his second Cup race ever Sunday (Feb. 28), his first with new crew chief Rudy Fugle just three races into their new partnership. Why has Fugle made such an impact so quickly with his young driver at Hendrick Motorsports?
Bryan Nolen is joined by Frontstretch reporter Adam Cheek for the latest post-race edition of Stock Car Scoop. The duo debates what the difference maker is for Byron with Fugle atop the pit box instead of Chad Knaus.
Bryan and Adam will also discuss the NASCAR Xfinity Series incident from Saturday afternoon in which Noah Gragson looked like he was going to cruise to victory until David Starr cut a tire and hit the wall right in front of him. With nowhere to go, Gragson plowed right into the back of the No. 13, ruining both driver’s days with a handful of laps left in the race.
Once Gragson emerged from the infield care center, he didn’t mince words and openly criticized Starr. Who was in the right? Our dynamic duo discusses the fallout.
Sign up for Stock Car Scoop on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or visit Frontstretch every Monday and Friday throughout the year.
RACE WEEKEND CENTRAL: HOMESTEAD
Bryan Nolen currently goes to the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail. He would like to be involved in some aspect of Motor Sports after he completes school. He hosts a podcast that is on Apple Podcasts and Google Play called Sports Talk with Bryan and TB and lives in Boise, Idaho.
Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen
6 thoughts on “Stock Car Scoop: The NASCAR Fallout From Noah Gragson and David Starr at Homestead”
Gragson needed to look at the replay before jumping all over Star. Gragson in the past has found different ways to wreck his self and others.
Gragson is an entitled brat. He had been told by his crew chief to back it down to save fuel with an 8-second lead, but then goes barreling into the turn with no time to react to Starr’s problem. It’s about time Junior replaced this kid with someone who can finish a race.
Absolutely- I’ve watched him in late models, he’s a spoiled brat tool. This is what karma looks like.
Starr should’ve slapped him across the head!
Some one eventually will
Based on the video alone start was not at fault. Then when you add in the advice from Gragsons spotter and crew chief the blame is squarely on Gragson.