Frontstretch Podcast: Ben Rhodes Explains His Hot Start, William Byron’s Homestead Win

Ben Rhodes is off to a blazing hot start in the Camping World Truck Series this year, winning both races this season for ThorSport Racing, his first multi-win season of his career. He joins Davey Segal this week to discuss his wins at Daytona International Speedway, how he visits the shop in Ohio while living in Kentucky, the relationship he has with the organization and his teammates, why this is his best chance at winning the Truck championship and more.

Plus, Stock Car Scoop’s Bryan Nolen and Adam Cheek stop by to discuss William Byron‘s victory at Homestead and whether “the regulars” will return to the front of the pack at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. To close out the show, the trio dishes on their “Do’s and Don’t” as well as bets they like for Sin City.