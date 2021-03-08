Frontstretch Stock Car Scoop: Should Kevin Harvick Have Reason to Worry? Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 4:18 Share Share Link Embed

Kevin Harvick started from the pole in Sunday’s (March 7) Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. By the competition caution, he was sitting outside the top 10 and stumbled to a 20th-place finish, one lap off the pace. Is it time for 2020’s nine-race winner to be a little nervous about his sluggish start to 2021? On the latest edition of Frontstretch.com‘s Stock Car Scoop, host Bryan Nolen chats with our NASCAR analyst, Adam Cheek, about what’s tripping Harvick up over at Stewart-Haas Racing. Can the 2014 Cup Series champ in the middle of a short-term slump or is there a larger issue brewing?

The duo also discuss Kyle Larson‘s speedy return to victory lane with Hendrick Motorsports. How will his win in the No. 5 Chevrolet be received by NASCAR fans? Finally, Bubba Wallace has had a rough road in his first four races with 23XI Racing. Were expectations set too high with Wallace, Michael Jordan and that new organization to begin the season?

