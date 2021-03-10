Frontstretch Frontstretch Podcast: AJ Allmendinger On Kaulig Racing's Positivity and Enjoying The Moment, Kyle Larson Cashes Out in Vegas Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 48:34 Share Share Link Embed

AJ Allmendinger is fresh off his Xfinity Series victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and stops by the podcast to chat with Davey Segal about his impressive start to the season at Kaulig Racing. The vibe at the team is unique and genuine, and Allmendinger explains why it’s fun to be driving racecars again. Plus, his conversation with Austin Cindric post-Daytona Road Course, his thoughts on Cup Series racing in the near future and, of course, some Mr. Tickles talk.

Davey also chats with Zach Sturniolo about Kyle Larson‘s Vegas victory and how he’s making the most of his second chance at Cup Series racing with Hendrick Motorsports. They also touch on Kevin Harvick and Stewart-Haas Racing’s struggles, look ahead to Phoenix and make some picks for the weekend.

