Frontstretch Podcast: AJ Allmendinger On Kaulig Racing’s Positivity and Enjoying The Moment, Kyle Larson Cashes Out in Vegas

AJ Allmendinger is fresh off his Xfinity Series victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and stops by the podcast to chat with Davey Segal about his impressive start to the season at Kaulig Racing. The vibe at the team is unique and genuine, and Allmendinger explains why it’s fun to be driving racecars again. Plus, his conversation with Austin Cindric post-Daytona Road Course, his thoughts on Cup Series racing in the near future and, of course, some Mr. Tickles talk.
Davey also chats with Zach Sturniolo about Kyle Larson‘s Vegas victory and how he’s making the most of his second chance at Cup Series racing with Hendrick Motorsports. They also touch on Kevin Harvick and Stewart-Haas Racing’s struggles, look ahead to Phoenix and make some picks for the weekend.
About the author
Davey is in his fifth season with Frontstretch and currently serves as a multimedia editor and reporter. He authors the "NASCAR Mailbox" column, spearheads the site's video content and hosts the Frontstretch Podcast weekly. He's covered the K&N Pro Series and ARCA extensively for NASCAR.com and currently serves as an associate producer for SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and production assistant for NBC Sports Washington.
Thanks for choosing to comment on this article. A name and email address are required to post a comment. The email address is not publicly visible or shared. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.