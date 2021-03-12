ARCA Phoenix Qualifying Canceled, Ty Gibbs on Pole

Inclement weather forced ARCA Menards Series officials to cancel qualifying for the General Tire 150 at Phoenix Raceway on Friday evening (March 12). As a result, the lineup was set via the rule book, so Ty Gibbs will start first.

Gibbs gets the pole after posting the fastest time in the lone practice session earlier Friday. He led a race-high 122 of the 150 laps in last year’s ARCA race at Phoenix before ultimately finishing in fifth place.

ARCA season-opening winner and back-to-back race winner Corey Heim will start second. His Venturini Motorsports teammate Drew Dollar will start third.

Taylor Gray will start fourth in his first national ARCA start of this season. Fellow Venturini Motorsports driver Gracie Trotter will round out the starting top five.

Reigning ARCA Menards Series West champion Jesse Love will start 11th.

The General Tire 150 is slated to begin Friday, March 12, at 7:30 p.m. ET. TV coverage is provided by MAVTV and available on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold.

