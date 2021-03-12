Bill Lester Returns to Compete for David Gilliland at Atlanta

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks
Bill Lester is back.
The 60-year-old racer will pilot the No. 17 Ford F-150 in a one-off for David Gilliland Racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway, marking his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series appearance since 2007.
The announcement comes after Lester hinted at a possible return to NASCAR last month on NASCAR Race Hub.
“I’m not out there to set the world on fire,” Lester told FOX Sports. “I’m out there to have a good run and a respectable run. And if I accomplish that, then I will have achieved my goal.”
.@Bill_Lester announced his intent on RaceHub to return to the @NASCAR_Trucks, and now it’s official! Lester will drive the No. 17 F-150 at @AMSUpdates on March 20 with support from @campingworld, @tommys_express and Greater Atlanta @Ford Dealers.
🔗 https://t.co/lYUYkDTfCD pic.twitter.com/dUVQl5UIxT
— David Gilliland Racing (@dgr_racing) March 12, 2021
One of the few African Americans to have raced in NASCAR is hoping that his return to the sport goes smoothly despite not being behind the wheel of a stock car in over 15 years.
“I’m sure there are going to be some raised eyebrows and some boobirds out there, but I don’t care,” Lester said. “The fact is I believe firmly and wholeheartedly that I can do it.
Lester was a stalwart on the Truck Series circuit between 2000-07, recording three poles in 142 starts. The Washington D.C., native also made two NASCAR Cup Series starts in 2006, his first of which came at Atlanta.
Lester joins David Gilliland and Riley Herbst as part-time drivers of the No. 17 Ford, which currently sits 15th in Truck owner points.
Atlanta Ford Dealers, Camping World and Tommy’s Express Car Wash will sponsor the effort.
About the author
As a full-time college student and a part-time journalist, Zach Gillispie has always been obsessed with fast cars. Since joining Frontstretch in 2018, the 20-year-old has served in a variety of roles. Currently, he pens the weekly NASCAR 101 column, which can be seen every Friday. Additionally, Zach is one of the site's news writers and helps with Fronstretch's social media pages on race day. In the rare moments when he is not studying or writing, you can find him traveling, golfing, or cheering on his beloved Atlanta Braves.
2 thoughts on “Bill Lester Returns to Compete for David Gilliland at Atlanta”
Welcome back Bill.
Met him years ago and he’s a great guy.