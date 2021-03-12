Frontstretch Stock Car Scoop: Phoenix Previews Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 3:28 Share Share Link Embed

Frontstretch‘s Bryan Nolen previews the NASCAR Xfinity and Cup series races at Phoenix Raceway and gets you caught up on the Camping World Truck Series. Nolen will get you up to date on the start times of both races, stage lengths, starting lineups and more.

