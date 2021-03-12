Ty Gibbs Paces ARCA Practice at Phoenix

Ty Gibbs is fast once again.

The 18-year-old posted the fast lap in Friday’s (March 12) practice session for the General Tire 150 at Phoenix Raceway, which is a combination race between the ARCA Menards Series and the ARCA Menards Series West.

Gibbs’ No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry clocked in with a best lap of 26.978 seconds, good enough to beat Corey Heim‘s time of 27.242 sec.

Heim’s Venturini Motorsports teammate Drew Dollar was third on the speed charts, while Taylor Gray and Gracie Trotter rounded out the top five.

All 30 drivers entered managed to find their way on track. Bridget Burgess turned the most laps of anyone with 62, but she only managed to post the 24th best time.

Bobby Hillis Jr. managed to make only one lap, but his No. 27 machine was way off the pace, over 20 seconds off of Gibb’s time.

The Genal Tire 150 is slated to go green Friday night, March 12, at 7:30 p.m. ET. TV coverage will be provided by MAVTV.

