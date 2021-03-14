Frontstretch Stock Car Scoop: Is Martin Truex Jr. Overlooked as a NASCAR Title Contender? Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 9:43 Share Share Link Embed

Martin Truex Jr. got the monkey off of his back early in 2021, winning in just the fifth race of the season. It’s just his second victory since longtime crew chief Cole Pearn retired from the sport at the end of the 2019 season. Truex beat superior competition, as each driver that made the 2020 Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway finished second through fifth in Sunday’s (March 14) Instacart 500.

Are Truex and the No. 19 Toyota team being overlooked as a title contender? On the latest edition of Frontstretch.com‘s Stock Car Scoop, host Bryan Nolen chats with our NASCAR analyst, Adam Cheek, about Truex’s title chances, Bubba Wallace‘s pit crew issues and Phoenix pit road penalties that cost multiple NASCAR teams solid finishes.

Sign up for Stock Car Scoop on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or visit Frontstretch every Monday and Friday throughout the year.

Share this article