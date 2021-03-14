Martin Truex Jr. got the monkey off of his back early in 2021, winning in just the fifth race of the season. It’s just his second victory since longtime crew chief Cole Pearn retired from the sport at the end of the 2019 season. Truex beat superior competition, as each driver that made the 2020 Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway finished second through fifth in Sunday’s (March 14) Instacart 500.
Are Truex and the No. 19 Toyota team being overlooked as a title contender? On the latest edition of Frontstretch.com‘s Stock Car Scoop, host Bryan Nolen chats with our NASCAR analyst, Adam Cheek, about Truex’s title chances, Bubba Wallace‘s pit crew issues and Phoenix pit road penalties that cost multiple NASCAR teams solid finishes.
