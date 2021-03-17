Frontstretch Podcast: Ryan Vargas On Scoring His Full-Time Xfinity Ride, MTJ Snaps Streak in Phoenix

Xfinity Series Rookie of the Year contender Ryan Vargas has clawed tooth and nail for a full-time ride in NASCAR, and he got it with JD Motorsports for 2021. He joins Davey Segal this week to discuss how he’s learning on a weekly basis in the series, the opportunities he’s been presented with in his career thus far, why his presence on social media comes naturally to him, his takes on the number placement, Bristol Dirt Races and more.
Plus, Mike Neff stops by to recap Martin Truex Jr.‘s win at Phoenix Raceway snapping a long streak, preview the incoming tire wear at Atlanta Motor Speedway, including whether it’s time to worry for Kevin Harvick, and the two give some picks for this weekend’s 500-miler.
About the author
Davey is in his fifth season with Frontstretch and currently serves as a multimedia editor and reporter. He authors the "NASCAR Mailbox" column, spearheads the site's video content and hosts the Frontstretch Podcast weekly. He's covered the K&N Pro Series and ARCA extensively for NASCAR.com and currently serves as an associate producer for SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and production assistant for NBC Sports Washington.
