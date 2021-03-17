Frontstretch Frontstretch Podcast: Ryan Vargas On Scoring His Full-Time Xfinity Ride, MTJ Snaps Streak in Phoenix Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 53:20 Share Share Link Embed

Xfinity Series Rookie of the Year contender Ryan Vargas has clawed tooth and nail for a full-time ride in NASCAR, and he got it with JD Motorsports for 2021. He joins Davey Segal this week to discuss how he’s learning on a weekly basis in the series, the opportunities he’s been presented with in his career thus far, why his presence on social media comes naturally to him, his takes on the number placement, Bristol Dirt Races and more.

Plus, Mike Neff stops by to recap Martin Truex Jr.‘s win at Phoenix Raceway snapping a long streak, preview the incoming tire wear at Atlanta Motor Speedway, including whether it’s time to worry for Kevin Harvick, and the two give some picks for this weekend’s 500-miler.

