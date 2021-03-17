Ever wonder how race teams get great rental car rates? Now you can, too! Find out more.
Enterprie and National: Here to serve your company's needs

NASCAR Race Weekend Central
2021 Daytona I NXS Ryan Vargas NKP

#6: Ryan Vargas, JD Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Swann Communications

Frontstretch Podcast: Ryan Vargas On Scoring His Full-Time Xfinity Ride, MTJ Snaps Streak in Phoenix

written by Davey Segal
fs podcast logo 2021
Frontstretch
Frontstretch Podcast: Ryan Vargas On Scoring His Full-Time Xfinity Ride, MTJ Snaps Streak in Phoenix
icon loader
/

Xfinity Series Rookie of the Year contender Ryan Vargas has clawed tooth and nail for a full-time ride in NASCAR, and he got it with JD Motorsports for 2021. He joins Davey Segal this week to discuss how he’s learning on a weekly basis in the series, the opportunities he’s been presented with in his career thus far, why his presence on social media comes naturally to him, his takes on the number placement, Bristol Dirt Races and more.

Plus, Mike Neff stops by to recap Martin Truex Jr.‘s win at Phoenix Raceway snapping a long streak, preview the incoming tire wear at Atlanta Motor Speedway, including whether it’s time to worry for Kevin Harvick, and the two give some picks for this weekend’s 500-miler.

About the author

Avatar of Davey Segal
Website

Davey is in his fifth season with Frontstretch and currently serves as a multimedia editor and reporter. He authors the "NASCAR Mailbox" column, spearheads the site's video content and hosts the Frontstretch Podcast weekly. He's covered the K&N Pro Series and ARCA extensively for NASCAR.com and currently serves as an associate producer for SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and production assistant for NBC Sports Washington.

Share this article

Support Frontstretch on Patreon
Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.

Thanks for choosing to comment on this article. A name and email address are required to post a comment. The email address is not publicly visible or shared. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Comment on this article