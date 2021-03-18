Alex Palou Dominates IndyCar iRacing Race at Montreal

Alex Palou dominated the first event of the NTT IndyCar iRacing Challenge, leading a race-high amount of laps en route to winning at virtual Circuit Gilles Villeneuve March 18.
Braden Eves finished second. Scott McLaughlin, James Davison and Sage Karam rounded out the top five.
Palou completed his rookie NTT IndyCar Series season last year, finishing 16th in the point standings with a best finish of third in the third race of the season at Road America.
Palou started on the pole and dominated before relinquishing the lead when pit stops took place. After everyone cycled through back onto the course, Palou regained the lead after he made contact with McLaughlin.
While this 32-lap virtual event ran caution-free, there were a few spins, including Romain Grosjean and 2019 champion Josef Newgarden.
The next virtual event takes place on Thursday, March 25 at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway. It will be streamed live on INDYCAR.com, IndyCar’s YouTube and Facebook channels, and iRacing’s YouTube channel.
