Ever wonder how race teams get great rental car rates? Now you can, too! Find out more.
Enterprie and National: Here to serve your company's needs

NASCAR Race Weekend Central
iRacing IndyCar 2021 Circuit Gilles Villaneuve Montreal Alex Palou small size

(Screenshot from IndyCar and iRacing YouTube)

Alex Palou Dominates IndyCar iRacing Race at Montreal

written by Mark Kristl

Alex Palou dominated the first event of the NTT IndyCar iRacing Challenge, leading a race-high amount of laps en route to winning at virtual Circuit Gilles Villeneuve March 18.

Braden Eves finished second. Scott McLaughlin, James Davison and Sage Karam rounded out the top five.

Palou completed his rookie NTT IndyCar Series season last year, finishing 16th in the point standings with a best finish of third in the third race of the season at Road America.

Palou started on the pole and dominated before relinquishing the lead when pit stops took place. After everyone cycled through back onto the course, Palou regained the lead after he made contact with McLaughlin.

While this 32-lap virtual event ran caution-free, there were a few spins, including Romain Grosjean and 2019 champion Josef Newgarden.

The next virtual event takes place on Thursday, March 25 at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway. It will be streamed live on INDYCAR.com, IndyCar’s YouTube and Facebook channels, and iRacing’s YouTube channel.

About the author

Frontstretch.com
Website

Mark joined Frontstretch at the beginning of the 2019 NASCAR season. He is an Eagle Scout & a proud University of Dayton alum. He also writes about NASCAR for Beyond the Flag.

Share this article

Support Frontstretch on Patreon
Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.

Thanks for choosing to comment on this article. A name and email address are required to post a comment. The email address is not publicly visible or shared. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Comment on this article