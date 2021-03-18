Bubba Wallace to Compete in Bristol Dirt Truck Race

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Bubba Wallace will wheel the No. 11 truck for Spencer Davis Motorsports in collaboration with Hattori Racing Enterprises in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series’ Bristol Motor Speedway dirt race, SDM announced Thursday (March 18).

He’ll carry sponsorship from Columbia Sportswear.

Wallace has six career Truck victories, including the 2014 event at Eldora Speedway. He has 15 total top fives and 28 top 10s in the Truck Series.

“I’m pumped to get to Bristol and run on the dirt in the No. 11 Tundra,” Wallace said in a press release. “This is a race I’ve had circled on my calendar for the Cup race, so to be able to add the Truck race and have Columbia come on board just adds to the excitement for that week.

“I have the one win in the Truck Series at Eldora and it was a lot of fun. I may need to pull some notes from that race to prepare, but I’m just really looking forward to getting back in a Tundra and starting the Bristol weekend with a win.”

Wallace currently competes for 23XI Racing in the Cup Series. He previously earned three top fives and nine top 10s while driving for Richard Petty Motorsports from 2018-20.

Green flag for the Pinty’s Dirt Truck Race begins on Saturday, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET and will air on FOX Sports 1.

