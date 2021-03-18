Dale Earnhardt Jr. Participating in Bristol Dirt iRacing Event

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will participate in the upcoming eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series event at the virtual Bristol Motor Speedway dirt track, JR Motorsports announced March 18.

Earnhardt will drive a No. 88 Degree Chevrolet.

The virtual Bristol Motor Speedway dirt track event will take place on March 24 as the inaugural live race weekend at the course will take place the following weekend (March 26-28). The event will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1.

Among his accolades, Earnhardt is a two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion and 26-time NASCAR Cup Series winner. Nowadays, he is both a NASCAR on NBC broadcaster as well as Xfinity team owner of JR Motorsports (and part-time competitor).

According to Sports Business Journal‘s Adam Stern, Earnhardt will contest all five of the iRacing events, which will be broadcast on FOX Sports 1.

Share this article