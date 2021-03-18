JR Heffner Driving for Jordan Anderson in Bristol Dirt Truck Race

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Another dirt ringer has announced his plans to compete in the first-ever NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt track race.

JR Heffner will drive the No. 3 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet, Heffner and JAR announced March 18.

Sponsorship for Heffner’s No. 3 will be provided by A Colarusso and Son, Inc., Upstate Utilities, Izzi Trucking, Rigging Inc, J Hunziker Paving and Scott Hamlin/Snap on Tools.

“I am extremely excited for this opportunity with Jordan Anderson Racing and crew chief Bruce Cook to get back in a NASCAR Camping World Truck on dirt, and of all places at the famed Bristol Motor Speedway,” Heffner said in a team release. “After running the truck races at Eldora [Speedway] and having some success with it. I feel like I have a handle on the way these heavy trucks handle on the dirt, mix in Bruce Cook’s knowledge and Jordan Anderson’s infrastructure [and] this is going to be my best opportunity yet. W

“With majority of my success in the Big Blocks coming at the high banks of the Lebanon Valley Speedway in New York, I am hoping my experience there can easily translate to what the high banks of Bristol is going to offer.”

“To partner with someone like JR, who has tons of dirt experience, having him step into our Chevy Silverado with our crew chief Bruce Cook for the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol, gives our team a great opportunity to run up front and come home with a great finish for our program,” team owner Jordan Anderson added.

Heffner will make his fifth career Truck start. Three of those four starts came at Eldora Speedway, the most recent dirt track on the series schedule. He has generally run his own truck, sometimes in a partnership with another team by using their owner points.

The No. 3 is currently 20th in the owners’ championship standings, with Anderson and Bobby Reuse driving the truck so far in 2021.

The Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt will take place on Saturday, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET, with TV coverage provided by FOX Sports 1.

